Vande Bharat Express: Two trains will pass through Jasidih, preparation to run from Varanasi to Howrah via Dhanbad

Vande Bharat Express: Eastern Railway has two trains between Asansol to Banaras and Howrah to Patna. Vande Bharat Trains has been approved to run. Both the trains will pass through Jasidih and Jhajha and both the trains will stop at Jasidih station. Along with this, approval has been given to run Vande Metro train between Deoghar to Bhagalpur and Godda to Patna. The Vande Metro train between Deoghar to Bhagalpur will run via Banka, while the Vande Metro train between Godda and Patna will go to Patna via Hansdiha and Bhagalpur.

Railways gave approval on the proposal of Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey.

Preparation to run Vande Bharat from Varanasi to Howrah via Dhanbad.

The proposal of Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey to run all four Vande Bharat trains from his parliamentary constituency has been approved by the Ministry of Railways. The operation of all the four trains will start from December. In this, the Vande Bharat train will run six days a week between Asansol and Banaras. The Deputy CME of Eastern Railway, Howrah has sent a letter to the DME (Division Mechanical Engineer) approving the operation of trains. The time table for the operation of these trains will be issued by the Railways in December.

Santal Pargana is getting gift of new trains: Godda MP

In this regard, Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey said that connectivity of such a large number of trains from Santal Pargana had never happened before during the tenure of any PM and Railway Minister. Gratitude to PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for constantly giving new trains to Santal Pargana on all my proposals. Deoghar, Jasidih and Godda are progressing fast in terms of rail facilities.

Railway is considering to provide Vande Bharat Express train facility on Varanasi-Howrah section via Dhanbad. For this, preparations have started at many levels. In a high-level meeting held in the Ministry of Railways two days ago, the proposal to run the Vande Bharat Express train between Varanasi and Howrah is said to be approved. The officials of East-Central Railway and Eastern Railway have been instructed to start preparations in this regard. With the commencement of train service, the people of many stations including Dhanbad, Parasnath will be greatly benefited. However, no official announcement has been made yet to start the train service. Chief Public Relations Officer of East-Central Railway Hajipur, Virendra Kumar told that it was considered to run Vande Bharat Express between Howrah-Varanasi. Further work will be started only after getting the green signal. However, reliable sources of the Railways tell that there is every possibility of starting the train service by October. According to sources, the Ministry of Railways has given permission to operate the Vande Bharat train via Gaya, Dhanbad, Asansol till Howrah.