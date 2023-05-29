Vande Bharat Express: Vande Bharat Express train will run in North East from today, PM Modi will flag off

Vande Bharat Express: After starting in many parts of the country, Vande Bharat Express train is also starting in North East from today. According to the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express for Assam through video conferencing. Vande Bharat going towards North East will run between New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam. In a statement issued by the PMO, it has been said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express through video conference on May 29 at 12 noon.

Know about the route of Vande Bharat train: With the running of this train, the passengers going from Jalpaiguri to Guwahati in Assam will get a lot of convenience and the long distance journey will also be completed in less time. This train will cover a total distance of 410 kilometers from New Jalpaiguri in Bengal to Guwahati in Assam i.e. between the two stations. During this, the train starting from New Jalpaiguri will reach Vande Bharat Guwahati passing through New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya stations.

Tourism will get a boost: In a statement issued by the PMO, it has been said that Vande Bharat Express equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will give people the benefit of safe and comfortable travel in less time. The PMO said that with the introduction of this train, it will also give a boost to tourism in the region. The Vande Bharat Express train connecting Assam’s Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri will reach the destination an hour earlier than the fastest train currently running on this route. Secondly, in terms of convenience, this train is quite modern and convenient as compared to other trains.

PM Kisan Yojana: When will the amount of 14th installment come in the account of farmers! Check your status like this

What will be the timing of Vande Bharat train: The Vande Bharat Express train will leave from New Jalpaiguri Junction at 6.10 am. After this it will reach Guwahati by afternoon. Then from Guwahati, this train will leave at 4.30 pm and reach New Jalpaiguri at around 10.20 pm. Vande Bharat train will run 6 days a week. It has total 8 coaches. This train will save a lot of people’s time. Earlier this route used to take a total of 8 hours, which will now reduce to 6 hours.