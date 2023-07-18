Vande Bharat Express: Vande Bharat Express will become a train for common people, soon sleeper and general coach will be installed, know details

Vande Bharat Express: Vande Bharat Express train is going to become a common people’s train soon. It is being told that Indian Railways is working on mission mode to introduce two new versions of Vande Bharat for its passengers by the end of the financial year 2023-24. Railway’s Integral Coach Factory (Chennai)ICF) and Chittaranjan Locomotive Workers (CLW) is working on the production of Vande Bharat Sleeper Verge as well as Metro Coaches. The LHB train will have 2 second class luggage, guard and disabled-friendly coaches, 8 second class unreserved coaches and 12 second class 3-tier sleeper coaches. All coaches will be non-AC.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited

Integral Coach Factory, Chennai (ICF) was recently visited by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. He told that after this he told that the process of making Vande Bharat Metro and sleeper coaches is going on well. Apart from this, the Railways is also producing its semi-high speed trains at two other factories, the Modern Coach Factory at Rae Bareli and the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory at Latur. A target has been set to start 75 services of these new era trains by August 15, 2023. Currently only 25 Vande Bharat trains are running in the country. All trains are AC chair car. According to media reports, the sleeper version of Vande Bharat will be operated for a distance of more than 550 km. This train will replace superfast trains like Rajdhani and Duronto trains.

Sleeper version may be ready by 2024

It is being told that the sleeper version of Vande Bharat and the gift can be given by the Central Government till February this year. Whereas, the metro version of Vande Bharat will be used only for a distance of 100 km. It is understood that the plan of the Railways is to replace it with a local train in the coming times. Please tell that Vande Bharat Express is completely indigenous. At present only AC Chair Cal version is running on the tracks. Whereas, sleeper and metro versions are coming soon.

Vande Bharat fare will be reduced

The Railway Board has announced a reduction of up to 25 percent in AC chair car and executive class fares in all trains with Vande Bharat, Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches, whose fifty percent seats have remained vacant in 30 days. This concession will depend on the fare of competitive modes of transport. The concession can be up to a maximum of 25 percent on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation fee, superfast surcharge, GST may be charged separately.

New Vande Bharat train will be of saffron color

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the Integral Coach Factory (IFC) on Saturday to take stock of the manufacturing activities of Vande Bharat trains to be made at this plant. He said, 25 new developments have been made in Vande Bharat. We are working on all the feedbacks we are getting from the Vande Bharat train that landed on the ground. We have also discussed many other things. A new safety feature is also working on anti-climbers. The new color (of Vande Bharat) is taken from the tricolor. Railway officials told ANI that a total of 25 rakes of Vande Bharat Express are operating on their scheduled routes and two rakes are reserved. He said, ‘However, the color of this 28th rake is being changed as a test.

This Vande Bharat train is running now

Currently 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are running in India. These are New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Katra, Mumbai-Gandhinagar, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysore, Bilaspur-Nagpur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Shirdi, Delhi-Rani Kamlapati , Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Delhi Cantt-Ajmer, TVC-Kannur, Howrah-Puri, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri, Anand Vihar-Dehradun, Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore, Madgaon-Mumbai, Dharwad- Bengaluru , Ranchi-Patna, Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati.

