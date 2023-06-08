Vande Bharat Express: Vande Bharat Express will reach Ranchi from Patna via new route, trial may happen on this day

Vande Bharat Express: The trial of the proposed Vande Bharat train between Patna and Ranchi can be done this week. For this, training is being given to railway employees. Along with this, preparations have been started at every level regarding the trial. Apart from this, the time table has also been discussed. The trial has been discussed along with the time table in the meeting of the higher officials of the Railways. Here the matter of trial on June 11 has also come to the fore, but it has not been officially confirmed.

Vande Bharat’s rake reached Patna Junction on Tuesday

It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday the rake of Vande Bharat reached Patna Junction. When the rake of eight coaches from Chennai reached Patna, there was a crowd of onlookers at the station. Here, an official announcement is yet to be made by the Railway Board regarding the operation and fare of the train. It is expected that the operation of this train can be started anytime after June 15. According to the information, the operation of this train will be six days a week. After opening from Patna, this train will reach Hatia via Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana, Tati Silvey and Ranchi.

Maintenance will be done at Rajendra Nagar Terminal

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar told that this rack with eight coaches has been kept for trial. The primary maintenance of this train is to be done at Rajendra Nagar Coaching Complex in Patna only. After this, railway tracks will be checked at every level. After completing the investigation work, the trial work will be started. Right now the rake of Vande Bharat train is at Rajendra Nagar Terminal. On the other hand, special training is being given to railway workers for running and maintenance of trains. Along with the guard, loco pilot and TTE of this train, the coach attendant will also get special training.

What is CPRO

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Virendra Kumar told that it is expected that the trial of Vande Bharat train will be done this week. At the same time, along with guards, loco pilots and TTEs, training will be given to coach attendants. Apart from this, training is being given to other employees.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will be inaugurated after trial, will run six days a week, know what will be the specialty(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5QMKFeRGTo) bharat express