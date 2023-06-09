Vande Bharat Express: When will Vande Bharat Express run from Patna to Ranchi for the first time? This is the latest update

Vande Bharat Express: When will Vande Bharat Express run from Patna to Ranchi for the first time? Everyone’s eyes are fixed on this. Passengers are eagerly waiting for its operation. At present, the rake of Vande Bharat Express has been kept in Rajendra Nagar of Patna, the capital of Bihar. It is being told that for the first time on June 11, there can be a trial run of Vande Bharat Express from Patna to Ranchi. It has not been officially confirmed.

Vande Bharat Express will run for the first time between Patna and Ranchi

Vande Bharat Express train trial can be done between Patna to Ranchi on June 11. Its preparation has been started by the Railways. Training is being given to railway workers. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet. This rack with eight coaches has been kept for trial in Patna. Primary maintenance will be done in Rajendra Nagar Coaching Complex only. The trial will be started after checking the railway tracks.

Eagerly waiting for the operation of Vande Bharat Express

The rake of the Vande Bharat Express train had reached Patna Junction on Tuesday. This rake of eight coaches had reached Patna from Chennai. At that time a crowd of people gathered to see it. People are eagerly waiting for the operation of Vande Bharat Express. However, its official announcement has not been made by the Railways. According to the viral report in social media, its trial may be held between Patna-Ranchi on 11th June.

Rack kept for trial in Rajendra Nagar, Patna

Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, says that the rake of Vande Bharat Express has been kept for trial in Rajendra Nagar, Patna. This is an 8 coach train. The trial will be started after the completion of the work of checking the railway tracks. At present, training is being given to railway workers.

