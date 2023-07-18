Vande Bharat Express will run safely, train will run from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in safety fencing

Gorakhpur: Vande Bharat Express running from Gorakhpur to Lucknow will run behind the fence/wall. Due to which Vande Bharat Express will become more secure. The Gorakhpur-Lucknow route is being prepared for trains running at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour. A proposal has been prepared to install safety facing (fence/wall) on the side of the railway line in the train between Gorakhpur and Lucknow of North Eastern Railway. At present, trains are running at the speed of 110 km per hour on Gorakhpur Lucknow road.

Boundary wall or facing will be installed by marking sensitive places

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that for the prevention of cattle run over, the work of boundary wall or facing is being done by marking sensitive places. It is proposed to install safety facing in the middle east section from Gorakhpur to Lucknow marked for high speed.

Bull collided with Bihar Sampark Kranti Express

On last Saturday, a bull collided with the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express near the railway crossing under the Gorakhnath bridge on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow rail route. The bull trapped in the coach was pulled out after a lot of effort, then the train left for further. The train stood for 2.15 hours. In the coming days, high speed trains will be operated on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow route. That’s why the administration has prepared a proposal to put up a fence/wall.

Place marked to prevent human accident and animal slaughter

The railway administration has started the process of marking places to prevent human accidents and animals from being killed by trains. After which the process of installing more fences/walls at these places has also started. Apart from RCC, a wall is being prepared along the railway lines from the old sleeper of the railway. Installation of fence/wall will prevent accidents, encroachment and lateness of vehicles.

Fence in Izzat Nagar Mandal

Fences/walls have been erected along the 135 km rail line in the identified 162 km rail line in North Eastern Railway Lucknow, Varanasi and Izzat Nagar divisions. In these 47 kilometers in Lucknow division, 48 out of 75 kilometers in Varanasi division and 30 kilometers in Izzat Nagar division have been fenced/walled along the railway line.

