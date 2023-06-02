Vande Bharat Mumbai to Goa: Now it is easy to travel to Goa, Vande Bharat Express train will run on this route from tomorrow

Vande Bharat Train Mumbai to Goa: The country is going to get another Vande Bharat train. Yes…you heard it right…Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express train on Saturday. This will be the 19th Vande Bharat Express train of the country which will run on the track between Madgaon in Goa and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has given information in this regard.

It has been told by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon railway station through video conference at 10:30 am on June 3. Realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express train will provide speedy and comfortable travel to the people of the region and will significantly enhance the Mumbai-Goa route, the statement said. There will also be an improvement in connectivity.

How much time will Vande Bharat Express train take

Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express train is said to cover the distance between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station in about seven and a half hours, faster than the current fastest train connecting the two places. Will help save time. The indigenously built train, equipped with advanced safety features including world-class facilities and technology, will also work to promote tourism in both the states.

Vande Bharat will stop at these stations

According to what is coming out about the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, the maintenance of the train will be done on Friday, so this Vande Bharat train will not run on this day. It is being told that the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train will stop at Route 10 station. These stations are CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Thivim and Madgaon…

Vande Bharat Express: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will start this month, know what is waiting for

Let us discuss here that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said a few days ago that by June 15, 2023, every state of the country will get Vande Bharat train. For this work is going on fast.