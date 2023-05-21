Vande Bharat: PM Modi will inaugurate the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train on this day, know the fare and route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 25 Vande Bharat Express Train They are the ones who give gifts. The new Vande Bharat train will run between Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri. Sanjay Chilwarwar, ADRM, North Frontier Railway, Katihar Division said, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat train through video conferencing.

Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Train Stoppage

The Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train will stop at five stations. This station will stop at New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya. It is being told that this train will run 6 days a week.

Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Train Timings

The Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train will depart from Jalpaiguri at 6:10 am. Then it will reach New Alipurduar at 07:56. The train will reach Kokrajhar at 8:50 and New Bongaigaon at 9:36. Kamakhya at 11:45 and finally the train will reach Guwahati at 12.

Siliguri, West Bengal | Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train will be tentatively inaugurated on 25th May by the Prime Minister through video conferencing: Sanjay Chilwarwar, ADRM, Katihar Division, Northern Frontier Railway pic.twitter.com/kmVM4XzSXg

Odisha may also get a second Vande Bharat Express train

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that Odisha can also get a second Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the first semi-high speed Vande Bharat train in Odisha on May 15 on the Puri-Howrah route. On that occasion, Vaishnav had said that the Railways is also planning to start Vande Metro in Odisha. He said, the second Vande Bharat Express train in Odisha can run on Puri-Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Angul-Rourkela route.

Till now 17 Vande Bharat Express trains are running in the country.

Features of Vande Bharat train

The indigenously designed Vande Bharat Express is equipped with excellent travel amenities. This train is equipped with armor (anti-collision system) and state-of-the-art fire control system. This will boost tourism and encourage economic development. These are its other features.

Vande Bharat train is the fastest train in India. This train has the ability to reach the speed of 100 kilometers per hour in just 52 seconds.

Trains are fully air conditioned

The train has automatic doors with sliding foot steps.

The Vande Bharat train chair can be rotated up to 180 degrees.

The train has GPS based information system, CCTV cameras, vacuum toilets.

There is a provision for power backup.

This train is equipped with safety cover.

There are 2 coaches in the new Vande Bharat Express so that the entire train can be monitored.

The coaches of this train have CCTV and facility to talk to guards and drivers.

In any emergency, the train can be stopped by pressing a button.

It also has bio vacuum toilet with touch-free facilities.

For information and entertainment, each coach is fitted with ‘Passenger Information and Entertainment System’.

In addition, there are Divyang-friendly toilets, seat handles and seat numbers in Braille script.