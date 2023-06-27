Vande Bharat Train: 5 Vande Bharat trains will be gifted to the country today, PM Modi will flag off in Bhopal

Vande Bharat Train: 27th June means today the country is getting the gift of 5 new Vande Bharat Express trains. Regarding this, PM Modi will be on a tour of Madhya Pradesh today. PM Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal today. During this, the Prime Minister will virtually flag off the remaining four trains except the Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express.

PM Modi will flag off these 5 Vande Bharat trainsA statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday said that the five trains that the Prime Minister will flag off are Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande. Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bangalore Vande Bharat Express and Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

first vande bharat train will run on ranchi patna routeThis time two Vande Bharat trains are being gifted to Madhya Pradesh on behalf of PM Modi. Whereas, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand are going to get their first Vande Bharat train. In a statement issued by the PMO, it has been said that the Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express train will connect Mahakaushal area (Jabalpur) to the central area (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. With this, movement towards tourist places like Bhedaghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura etc. will be easy.

Tourism will get a boostKhajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will connect Malwa region and Bundelkhand region to Bhopal, which will improve connectivity of both the regions. This will benefit important tourist places like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, Panna. Goa’s Madgaon and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat Express of Goa. It will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Madgaon station in Goa.

Delhi: AAP’s anger erupted after broad daylight robbery, CM Kejriwal asked LG to resign, said – hand over the responsibility to us

The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities of Karnataka, Dharwad, Hubli and Davangere with the state capital Bengaluru. According to the statement, this will greatly benefit tourists, students, industrialists etc. in the region. Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. The PMO said that this train, which will increase connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, will prove to be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen.Courtesy of Language Input