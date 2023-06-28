Vande Bharat train arrived from Patna to Ranchi carrying passengers for the first time, passengers showed enthusiasm, see photos

Aditya Kumar, Ranchi:

Ranchi Patna Vande Bharat train has started running regularly from Wednesday. Starting from Patna, this train reached Ranchi railway station for the first time at 1 pm with a passenger. As soon as the train reached the station, there was a competition among people taking selfies with the train. So on the other hand, the people traveling for the first time by this train also looked very excited and praised the Indian Railways. During this, while sharing the experience of his journey with Prabhatkhabar.com, a passenger said that this journey was wonderful for him. Also praised the quality of the food available during the journey.

At the same time, the driver of Vande Bharat train has appealed to the passengers not to cause any damage to the property of the train and enjoy the journey. He said that many better facilities have been given to the passengers in the train. This facility is very good for the passengers in terms of both safety and comfort. At the same time, another passenger told that it is very luxurious and convenient in comparison to other trains. The speed of the train is also superb.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown the green signal

Let us inform that the semi-high speed train ‘Vande Bharat’ was dedicated to the passengers of Bihar and Jharkhand by showing the green flag online at 10:51 am yesterday. On this occasion, Governor CP Radhakrishnan, special guest Union State Education Minister Annapurna Devi and many MPs of Jharkhand were present at Ranchi railway station as the chief guest.

After flagging off the train, the Ranchi to Namkum train ran at a speed of 10 km. Because the Governor, MP and Railway’s GM and DRM had to board from Namkum station. The train reached Namkum Railway Station at 11:12. The Governor along with other guests traveled from Namkum to Mesra station.