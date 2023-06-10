Vande Bharat train between Patna-Ranchi may be trialled on June 11, PM Narendra Modi may flag off

All the necessary preparations for the commencement of Vande Bharat Express running between Patna to Ranchi have almost been completed. The training of railway personnel like loco pilot, TTE, guard and coach attendant will be completed by Saturday. It is expected that the trial of this train will be done in Patna on 11th June.

Train will leave for trial on June 11

It is being told that a letter has also been published by the Operations Department regarding this, in which it has been told that this train will leave for the trial at 6:55 am on June 11. It will reach Gaya at 08:20, where after a stoppage of 10 minutes, it will reach Barkakana at 11:30 and from there it will reach Ranchi after 5 minutes at 1:00. Then it will open from Ranchi to Patna at 2:20 pm and reach back to Patna Junction at 8:25 pm. This train will run at a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour. Although the CPRO said that the official announcement of the trial has not yet been made.

Vande Bharat Express fare announcement soon

Vande Bharat train is fully air-conditioned. Presently it has eight racks, going forward it is said to have a total of 18 bogies. At the same time, the railway track is also being repaired for its operation. This work is now in the final stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can show the green signal after the trial

It has been told that some such trains are currently running on this route, whose average speed is 120 to 130 kilometers per hour. In comparison, the Vande Bharat train will run at a maximum speed of 160 km. If sources are to be believed, after the trial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can flag off the Vande Bharat Express train through virtual means. However, it has not been formally announced yet. The fare information for Vande Bharat Express has not yet been given by the Railways. It is being told that the fare between Patna to Ranchi in Janshatabdi is Rs.650, for the journey in this train one may have to spend about one thousand rupees.

Said CPRO..

On which day the trial of Vande Bharat train will be held, at present the date has not been announced in writing. But it will be tested soon. The fare has not been decided yet. At the same time, the Vande Bharat Express train will start as soon as the signal is received from the Indian Railways.

Virender Kumar, CPRO, Poomer