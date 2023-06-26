Vande Bharat Train: On June 27, Vande Bharat will stop at Barhi station for only one minute, there is no stoppage on other days

Barhi (Hazaribagh), Javed Islam: The speed of Vande Bharat Express is getting faster from 27th June. There are stoppages at some stations between Ranchi and Patna, but there is no stoppage of Vande Bharat train despite having a railway station at Barhi in Hazaribagh. However, there is only one minute stoppage on the occasion of inauguration of Vande Bharat train on Tuesday. Here, the residents of Barhi are disappointed for not getting regular stoppages.

Train will stop at Barhi station only for one minute

On Tuesday, Vande Bharat Express train leaving Ranchi will reach Barhi station at 01:20 pm. After stopping here for a minute, it will leave for Koderma at 01:21. A stage has been made at Barhi station to welcome Vande Bharat.

Barhi is becoming a developing area, but many trains do not have stoppages

On the other hand, there is a railway station in Barhi, but the people here are not getting the benefits. Barring one local passenger, a goods train carrying coal runs day and night on the Barhi rail route. Barhi is the second important subdivision town of Hazaribagh. In the Barhi area, Ziada Industrial Complex, Eastern India’s largest National Agricultural Research Institute, Birsa Agricultural University Kanke (Ranchi) largest agricultural seed production and research area is situated. Many projects including ultra mega power plant are proposed. Barhi is considered to be a developing area from commercial and industrial point of view. But, people do not get train facility. Whereas, the people here have been demanding for a long time to run the necessary trains on this route and give stoppages at Barhi. The people of Barhi say that they have to go to Koderma station to catch trains for Delhi and Patna.

Vande Bharat Train: The fare will be different for Ranchi-Patna, will have to go expensive and come cheap

Demand to run superfast train for Delhi and Patna via Barhi

Regarding this, PK Garg, President of Ziada Industrial Association, Dr. VN Pandey, OSD of National Agricultural Institute, Srinivasan Giri, Deputy Director of Birsa Seed Production Center, Kapil Kesari, President of Barhi Business Association, have decided to run super fast trains to Delhi and Patna via Barhi. demanded.

Koderma-Ranchi intercity demand

The need of a common train is being felt for the common man to go to Ranchi. Chief Shamsher Alam, Rajendra Kushwaha, Sikander Rana, Harendra Gop, social workers Dular Yadav, Ashok Singh, Raj Singh Chauhan, Sanjay Dubey, President of Para Shikshak Sangh, have demanded to run the Inter City Train from Koderma to Ranchi Bhaya Barhi. There is a demand to run Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express for three days. Dr. Prakash Gyani, Dr. Ibrar Alam, MP representative Sanjeev Katarir, Ganesh Yadav have appealed to the government to pay attention to this.

Reservation counter is for show

This new rail route was inaugurated on February 20, 2015. At the same time reservation counter was opened at Barhi station. But, till now there is no system to get tickets. Due to this the people of Barhi are feeling cheated. The residents of Barhi say that when the train facility has not been provided at the station, then why was the reservation counter opened. Railways should seriously think about the people of Barhi. Arrangements should be made to stop long distance trains at Barhi station as well, so that the local people get convenience.

Railway told Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat train fare, two types of seats will be available, these facilities will be available