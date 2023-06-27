Vande Bharat Train: PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat Express, will address BJP workers

Vande Bharat Train: The country has received the gift of five Vande Bharat trains simultaneously. PM Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The Vande Bharat trains flagged off by PM Modi today are Rani Kamalapati to Indore Vande Bharat Express; Vande Bharat Express train going to Jabalpur from Rani Kamlapati itself, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Madgaon (Goa) to Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

#WATCH , Madhya Pradesh | PM Narendra Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.Vande Bharat trains that have been flagged off today are- Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande… pic.twitter.com/N4a72zwR0m

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off five Vande Bharat trains to increase rail connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. During this, PM Modi, who went on Madhya Pradesh tour, also interacted with school students in Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station. Before this, PM Modi was given a grand welcome on reaching Rani Kamlapati railway station.

#WATCH , PM Narendra Modi interacts with school students onboard the Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/YkEtTdm8R3

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



PM Modi reached the venue by roadSignificantly, PM Modi reached Bhopal today i.e. on Tuesday. Here he flagged off five Vande Bharat trains. After this, PM Modi will also participate in the booth level worker function of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

State BJP’s media in-charge Ashish Aggarwal said about PM Modi’s visit that the Prime Minister was about to reach Rani Kamlapati railway station by helicopter, but due to bad weather, he reached the venue by road. PM Modi was welcomed by many people including party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state party’s organization in-charge Murlidhar Rao and Bhopal mayor Malti Rai.