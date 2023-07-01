Vande Bharat train received a warm welcome in Gorakhpur, expected to start next week, PM Modi will flag off

Gorakhpur : The long wait for the Vande Bharat rake of the Northeast Railway finally ended on Saturday. The rake that started from Chennai reached Gorakhpur at 2.30 pm on Saturday. It was inspected on platform number 7, then it was sent to the loco pit. Now it will be tried as soon as instructions are received. After getting the rake, the Northeast Railway Administration has started preparations. Although, the route and timing are not fixed yet, but according to the proposal, the first route can be Gorakhpur-Lucknow (Via Ayodhya)-Prayagraj.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gorakhpur on July 7 for the centenary closing ceremony of Gita Press. During this, he can show green flag to Vande Bharat. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet. There is a plan to run Vande Bharat from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj via Lucknow. According to the proposed schedule, Vande Bharat, which will run six days a week, will leave Gorakhpur at 3 pm and reach Lucknow at 7.20 pm. After this, it will depart from Lucknow and reach Prayagraj at 10.50 pm. On the other hand, this train will depart from Prayagraj at 6.20 am and reach Lucknow at 9.50 am. After departure from here, Vande Bharat will reach Gorakhpur at 2.20 pm.

Passengers will get relief

At the same time, Gorakhpur is also a big center in Purvanchal. Hundreds of trains come and go every day through Gorakhpur station. Every train also has stoppage in Gorakhpur. This is the reason that the Northeast Railway Administration wants that more and more Vande Bharat Express should be run on this route so that passengers can enjoy a comfortable journey.

Trial will be held on Gorakhpur-Lucknow route

The main route of North Eastern Railway from Chhapra to Gorakhpur via Lucknow has been built in a modern way. Trains can run on this route at a speed of 120 to 130 km. In the initial phase, there is a plan to run Vande Bharat at a speed of 120 to 130 kilometers per hour. After the arrival of the rake, its trial will be done on this route. The maximum speed limit of Vande Bharat is 180 kilometers per hour. It catches the speed of 100 kilometers in just 52 seconds. It will have a 32-inch screen with Wi-Fi. 180 degree seats will also be rotating in the executive coach.

Now high speed trains will run from Gorakhpur

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway Pankaj Kumar Singh told that the first Vande Bharat Express train has reached Gorakhpur, it will be trialled. The eight-coach train has a seating capacity of 556 people. Railways is continuously working for safe travel. For this, the railway is also making changes continuously. To increase the speed of Lucknow-Gorakhpur rail section, the work on CBS is also going on fast. In the coming time, North Eastern Railway will also run more high speed trains.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv02y_cLEr8) Vande Bharat