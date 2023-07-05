Vande Bharat Train: Stone pelting on Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train, Railways warned

Dharwad-Bengaluru which Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vande Bharat Express The train was flagged off on June 27, news of stone pelting is coming in it. Stones were pelted at the newly launched Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad on Wednesday morning, reported news agency ANI. This is the second Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka.

Stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat train two days ago.

According to ANI, Vande Bharat Express train number 20661 was pelted with stones while going to Dharwad from the capital of Karnataka. Some miscreants pelted stones at this new semi speed train while going towards Birur after passing through Kadur station. The first incident of stone pelting on this train came to light two days ago, in which a window of the Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was damaged.

Railways warned

Significantly, in February this year, the Mysore-Chennai train was closed after stones were pelted on the train between KR Puram and Bengaluru Cantonment station. Vande Bharat Express Two windows of the train were damaged. The Railway Department had then expressed concern over frequent stone pelting on trains in Bengaluru division and warned people that doing so would result in them being implicated in a non-bailable case.

PM Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express together

It is known that on June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off five Vande Bharat trains connecting Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal to important cities in different parts of the country. The five Vande Bharat trains flagged off by PM Modi include Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat. Express and Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express.