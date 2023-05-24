Vande Bharat train will be launched in Jharkhand on this day, South-Eastern Railway has given update

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Train: The people of Jharkhand are eagerly waiting for the Vande Bharat train running between Ranchi and Patna. It is expected that this wait of the people is going to end soon as the South-Eastern Railway has indicated that the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express train is likely to start operating by the end of this month.

Senior officer gave information

A senior official of the South-Eastern Railway said that all the preparations have been completed from his side. Vande Bharat train is expected to be started in Jharkhand by the end of May. However, it was also said by the South-Eastern Railway that they are still waiting for official confirmation from the Railway Board.

First Vande Bharat train was to run from May 10

At the same time, Pradeep Gupta, manager of Ranchi Railway Division, told that the Vande Bharat train is scheduled to run from Ranchi, but till now we have not received its route, date of commencement of operations and any other details from the higher authority. Let us inform that earlier there were reports of operation of Vande Bharat train from May 10, but it could not be run due to some technical reasons.

Railway Minister made this claim

If Jharkhand does not get the gift of Vande Bharat in May, it will definitely get it in June. This claim belongs to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. The Railway Minister has announced that Vande Bharat Express running from Bihar-Jharkhand is likely to run soon. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target that by June every state will get the Vande Bharat train operational.

What can be Vande Bharat route in Jharkhand

It is discussed that the Railways is considering running the Vande Bharat train from the Tantisilvi-Barkakana-Hazaribagh-Koderma route. It is being told that the train will reach Ranchi railway station via Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana, Tatisilve and Ranchi. Explain that the eight-coach train running at a speed of 180 kmph runs on 14 routes across the country.

Ranchi to Patna in 6 hours

Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey from Ranchi to Patna in just 6 hours. Currently, trains running between the stations cover the distance in a little over 9 hours. It is known that the Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express travels in 7 hours.

What will be the train timings in Patna and Ranchi

According to the information so far, in the first timetable sent by the Railways, the train will leave from Patna at 6:35 am and reach Hatia at 1:20 pm. Whereas, the train from Hatia will leave at 2:00 pm and reach Patna at 8:25 pm. If you look at the second timetable, this train will leave from Hatia at 7:55 am and reach Patna at 2:20 pm. Whereas, the train will leave from Patna at 3:25 pm and reach Hatia at 9:50 pm.

Depot built in Hatia for maintenance of Vande Bharat train

A senior official of Ranchi Railway Division has told that the maintenance of Vande Bharat train will be done by Ranchi Railway Division at its depot in Hatia. A separate maintenance line has been commissioned for the train. Training of depot staff has also been completed.

The wait for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat is over, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav made a big announcement, know the timing and booking details bharat fare