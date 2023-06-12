Vande Bharat Train will complete the journey from Patna to Gaya in one and a half hour, know what will be the speed and time table of the train

Vande Bharat Train (vande bharat train) There is good news for those who are waiting. Soon you will now be able to enjoy the journey of this train. Currently its trial is going on. Not only passengers traveling from Patna to Ranchi are doing the operation of this train. Rather, the passengers of Patna-Gaya were also waiting for its operation for a long time. Vande Bharat train started from Patna at 6:55 am for trial and reached Gaya Junction at 8:20 am. This train completed the journey from Patna to Gaya in just one hour 25 minutes. Till now it used to take about three hours to complete the journey from Patna to Gaya or Gaya to Patna. The Vande Bharat train left Gaya for Ranchi at 8:30 am. It will reach Ranchi at 1:00 pm.

It may be easier for the people of Gaya to go to Ranchi. Actually, on Monday, Vande Bharat train was trialled between Patna and Ranchi. This train started from Patna at 6:55 am and reached Gaya Junction at 8:20 am. From here the train left for Ranchi at 8:30. This train will reach Ranchi at 1:00 pm. It will cover the distance from Patna to Ranchi in just 6 hours 05 minutes. While it will take about 4 hours 30 minutes to go from Gaya to Ranchi. Earlier, it used to take a minimum of 6 hours to travel from Gaya to Ranchi, but the operation of Vande Bharat train will now save people’s time. Also, it will take just one hour 25 minutes to travel from Patna to Gaya.

After opening from Patna station, this train will stop at Jehanabad and then at Gaya. After leaving Gaya, this train will reach Ranchi via Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana, Mesra stations. Similarly, leaving Ranchi, this train will reach Patna via Mesra, Barkakana, Hazaribagh Town, Koderma, Gaya and Jehanabad stations.

time table

According to railway sources, this train will start from Patna at 6:55 am, reach Gaya station at 8:20 am and reach Ranchi at 1:00 am. At the same time, this train will start from Ranchi railway station at 2:20 pm, which will leave at 7:00 pm and will reach Patna Junction at 8:25 pm.

Speed ​​will be 100-130 kmph

The speed of Vande Bharat train will be above 100-130 km per hour. Although on many routes its speed is 180 kilometers per hour. This train will reach Ranchi from Patna in about 6 hours 5 minutes. On the other hand, talking to Gaya railway station, it will take only 4 hours 30 minutes to go from Gaya to Ranchi. Its fare has not been decided yet. As soon as the schedule of this train is fixed, its fare will also be decided. The operation of this train will save a lot of time of the people.