Vande Bharat train will run from Gorakhpur to Lucknow from July 9, know full details here

Vande Bharat Train: On Friday in Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a gift to the people of Purvanchal. Which is a matter of pride for the North Eastern Railway as well as the people of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. On July 7, the Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express. Northeast Railway has got its first Vande Bharat Express. The redevelopment of Gorakhpur Junction will give an edge to the development of Purvanchal which will give speed to the Northeast Railway. Gorakhpur Junction will be developed as Naya Junction City Center at a cost of 693 crores. Where railway passengers will get high level facilities.

On the initiative of the Ministry of Railways, the North Eastern Railway has also issued a tender for the work worth 647 crores on the basis of the detailed project report. Under the redevelopment plan, Gorakhpur Junction will be developed keeping in mind the requirements of 50 years. The target has been set to complete the redevelopment work of Gorakhpur Junction in two and a half years. It has been prepared keeping in mind the facilities for the passengers and the general public. Will be done.

In New Junction City Center, passengers will have all high level facilities like airport. After rejuvenation, one lakh 68 thousand passengers will be able to travel daily at the junction. Gorakhpur Junction Bus Station and North Gate will be connected by the Asuran Chauraha flyover. Metro train facility will also be available at Gorakhpur Junction itself. For this, a metro station will be built in the council, people will not have to walk on the road. With this, the passengers will also get rid of the jam on the road.

When will Vande Bharat train start

From July 9, regular operation of Vande Bharat Express will start on Gorakhpur-Lucknow route, due to which the journey from Vande Bharat to Ayodhya has become easier. People will be able to travel from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in 4:15 hours. The Vande Bharat Express running from Gorakhpur to Lucknow has a total of 7 chair cars and 8 coaches including one executive. A total of 530 people will be able to travel in this train. This train will not run on Saturdays in a week. Vande Bharat train number 22549/22550 will run 6 days a week. Booking of its tickets has also started. A plan is being made to run this train from platform number 9 of Gorakhpur Junction.

PM Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Gorakhpur, will run via Ayodhya to Lucknow

Vande Bharat Timing

Number 22549 Vande Bharat Express will leave Gorakhpur at 06:05 am and reach Basti at 06:52 am, reach Ayodhya at 08:15 am and reach Lucknow at 10:20 am.

Number 22550 Vande Bharat Express will leave Lucknow at 07:15 pm and reach Ayodhya at 09:13 pm, reach Basti at 10:30 am and reach Gorakhpur at 11:25 pm.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDUgDNRafG8)