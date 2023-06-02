Vande Bharat train will run in all the states of the country by the end of June- Ashwini Vaishnav

New Delhi, 2 June (Hindustan Times). Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav described the semi-high speed train ‘Vande Bharat Express’ as a major achievement of the Modi government and said that in the month of June itself, all the states of the country will be covered by the Vande Bharat train. He said that only eight countries in the world have the capability to make a train equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like Vande Bharat.

Counting the achievements of Railway Ministry on the completion of nine years of Narendra Modi’s government, Ashwini Vaishnav said in a press conference organized at the BJP headquarters on Friday that after the year 2014 there has been a big change in India. The railway sector in particular is changing more than ever. Today, the railway system is more convenient for the passengers, the trains have world class facilities and the infrastructure is being strengthened.

He said that Vande Bharat has become a world class train. Such a train running at a speed of 160-180 km per hour was never thought of. The train is designed for that speed. Only eight countries in the world have the capability to design and manufacture such a train. Vaishnav said that in the month of June, all the states of the country will be covered by Vande Bharat train. He said that earlier till the North-East government schemes were received at the end, but there has been a change in this thinking during the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. North-East has also got the facility of Vande Bharat along with the country. He said that Bihar and Jharkhand will also get Vande Bharat train soon. He said that the Railways is working on a target of covering 200 cities in the country by the middle of next year.

Describing the Vande Bharat train as more comfortable than the trains of many countries, he said that during the journey, the glass of water in the Vande Bharat train shakes less than in other countries.

He said that before 2014, a total of 21,000 kms of railway lines were electrified, while in the last 9 years the number has reached 37,000 kms. He said that today around 800 crore people travel by train annually, 250 crore people travel by road and 30 crore people travel by air. In the year 2014, on an average 4 km. Railway tracks were being laid everyday whereas today on an average 14 km. Railway tracks are being laid everyday. The way the railways have been reformed in the last 9 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the result is visible today.

Ashwini Vaishnav said that India always depended on the world for telecom technology, but today due to ‘Made in India’, India’s technology is being exported to the most prosperous countries of the world.