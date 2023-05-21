Vande Bharat: When will the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train start? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav gave these indications

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat: two states of eastern India Vande Bharat Express The gift has been received. West Bengal has received 2 Vande Bharat trains, while Odisha has received one Vande Bharat train. Demand for this state-of-the-art train is coming from all the states. A Vande Bharat train is also to be started between Jharkhand and Bihar. This train will run between Ranchi and Patna, but from when? It has not been announced by the Indian Railways, but Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has definitely indicated it.

Wave of happiness among the people of Bihar-Jharkhand due to the statement of Railway Minister

After the indication of Ashwini Vaishnav, a wave of happiness has spread among the people of Jharkhand and Bihar. Recently, when the Vande Bharat train was flagged off from Puri, the city of Lord Jagannath in Odisha, to Kolkata (Howrah), the city of Maa Kali in West Bengal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav The people of Jharkhand and Bihar are hopeful that Vande Bharat train will run between Patna and Ranchi very soon.

PM Modi’s target – every state should get Vande Bharat train by June: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

People of Jharkhand and Bihar, especially rail passengers traveling to Ranchi and Patna want to know the start date of this train. They want to know from when the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train will run. Let us tell you that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said recently that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to provide at least one Vande Bharat train in all the states by June 2023.

Preparations are going on loudly at Hatia station

After the Railway Minister’s statement, people traveling to Patna and Ranchi are hopeful that the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train will start by next month. Preparations are going on in full swing at Hatia station in capital Ranchi. Although, no official information about this train has been given by South Eastern Railway Ranchi Division, but it was told in media reports that Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat train can start from 25 April. Later the date was changed to May 10, but the train has not yet started.

The journey from Ranchi to Patna will be completed in 6:30 hours

After the recent statement of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, it is expected that soon the date of commencement of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train will be released. However, its route has been fixed. It is being told that this train will run from Ranchi to Patna via Hazaribagh, Koderma, Gaya, Jehanabad and not via Dhanbad. This train will leave Hatia at 2:30 pm and via Tatisilve, Barkakana, Hazaribagh Town, Koderma, Gaya and Jehanabad will reach Patna at 9 pm.