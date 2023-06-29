Vande Bharat will run to Saharanpur Prayagraj via Bareilly-Moradabad Junction, know when will the operations start?

Bareilly : Passengers traveling from Bareilly-Moradabad Junction of Northern Railway (NR) will soon be able to travel in Vande Bharat Train Express. This train will run between Saharanpur via Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Prayagraj (Allahabad). The announcement of Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to be made in the first week of July. After this, the Vande Bharat train is expected to start operating from the second week of July.

Vande Bharat Express will be announced by Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav. For this, route information has been taken from the officers of Moradabad Railway Division. There are about 142 stations on this route, but after operating from Saharanpur, Vande Bharat Express will stop at Bareilly Junction, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Pratapgarh stations. After this it will reach Prayagraj. Similarly, in the return journey, it will return to Saharanpur after stopping at the designated stations.

Vande Bharat Express running between Prayagraj-Saharanpur will be the longest route train. Thousands of passengers of Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Hardoi and Lucknow will get great relief from the running of this train.

Walking in the night will reach Prayagraj in the morning

The Vande Bharat train will be operated from Saharanpur station of Northern Railway at 11 pm. This train will reach Prayagraj in the morning after stopping at all the stations in the night itself. So that people going for legal work in Allahabad High Court can finish their work in time. Similarly, night services will be operated from Prayagraj Junction to Saharanpur.

Big relief to allahabad high court goers

For a long time, the lawyers of Western Uttar Pradesh have been demanding to make the bench of the High Court in Western Uttar Pradesh. But this bench could not be formed. Because of which a large number of lawyers and people from western Uttar Pradesh have to come and go to the Allahabad High Court. With the running of Vande Bharat Express, people going to Prayagraj from all the cities including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Etah, Lucknow, Hardoi will get great relief.

Vande Bharat will be run from NER Ramnagar

Vande Bharat Express train will be operated from Ramnagar station of Izzatnagar Railway Division of North Eastern Railway. This train is ready to run between Mathura-Ayodhya via Ramnagar to Bareilly. It will also be announced soon.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

