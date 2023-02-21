“Vanga also predicted this” – tarot reader Saona explained why Venice dries up

February 21, 2023, 15:55 – BLiTZ – News

Global climate change has affected different parts of the world.

The countries of the Pacific Ocean are at the mercy of bad weather, so on the islands of Fiji, known for their resorts, rains are raging, a significant part of the infrastructure is flooded, floods and landslides began in Brazil during the carnival season, New Zealand barely woke up from Cyclone Gabriel, and in Venice the canals dried up.

The reason for the last, purely European problem is record low tides. It seems that somewhere there is more water, and somewhere less.

The city that tourists love so much appeared in an unusual light. Gondolas and boats stand at the bottom of the canals. Rapidly changing water levels are linked to planetary climate change, according to local authorities.

But what is behind this and according to Vanga’s predictions, published long before the incident, Europe will become empty and there will soon be very few people there.

Tarot reader and hereditary witch of Arab origin Saona, in an interview with the DOS, said that what is happening today in Europe, and in the whole world, are the consequences of human actions.

“There will really be hunger and cold in Europe”

“Vanga’s predictions are all coming true and there will really be hunger and cold in Europe. The earth is indignant and there is no way to stop it. The situation will only get worse and it will be difficult for people to live, mass movements, uprisings and everything will go to destruction, ”she specified.

The tarologist is sure that nature is against people because they do not appreciate what is and what the Earth gives them.

“We are in for a difficult time, where everyone will fight for survival”

“The fact that Earthquakes happen and the weather changes dramatically from hot to cold and vice versa is just the beginning. Warming is coming, rivers can change directions, and the seas will overflow the coast. We are in for a difficult time, where everyone will fight for survival,” said Saona.

The sorceress calls on all mankind to finally think and start protecting the Earth. She is sure that animals and insects that cannot live in such a climate will die out.