Varanasi-Kolkata Greenfield Expressway is expected to be built by 2026, the journey will be covered in just seven hours

Patna. The construction of the Varanasi-Kolkata Greenfield Expressway, which is included in the important road projects of the country and Bihar, is likely to be completed by the year 2026. At present, the process of land acquisition for the construction of this road is going on in Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtas districts of Bihar as well as in Jharkhand. The construction of this road is likely to start this year after the land acquisition is completed.

The distance from Varanasi to Kolkata will be seven hours

This expressway, which is being built in a length of about 610 km, will start from Uttar Pradesh and reach Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Its estimated cost is around Rs 28,500 crore. Most of the eight-lane expressway i.e. about 242 km will be built in West Bengal. With its construction, the time to cover the distance from Varanasi to Kolkata will reduce from about 14 hours to seven hours. Due to which people will get a lot of convenience in traffic.

Expressway will end on National Highway 19 in Ulbedia

According to sources, the Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway will enter Jharkhand after passing through Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar. This expressway will pass through Chatra, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Peterbar and Bokaro in Jharkhand. Whereas, it will pass through Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah of West Bengal. The Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway will end at National Highway 19 at Ulbedia in Howrah district. The area of ​​Ulbedia is situated at a short distance from the city of Kolkata.

business will get a boost

With the construction of this expressway, trade in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand will also get a boost. In UP, Bihar and Jharkhand, goods are brought from Kolkata and Haldia ports only. With the construction of expressway, the movement of goods will be faster. Due to which the economy of all these states will also improve.

Construction of Rohtas-Adhaura road will start soon, the way to historical tourist places of hilly areas will be easy

Construction was approved in 2021

This proposed expressway was approved in the year 2021 in a meeting headed by the Union Secretary of Road Transport and Highways to connect major cities through highways to save time and cost. This expressway will pass through Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Chatra, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ramgarh, Howrah and other places.

