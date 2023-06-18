Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Fursatganj, Bareilly are also very hot, more than 30 temperature in UP

Lucknow : The scorching heat continues to wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh. The torture of the deadly heat of June is being seen. While the heat waves are causing havoc in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the rainy season has started in western Uttar Pradesh. According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior meteorologist of the Regional Meteorological Center, Gorakhpur has been surrounded by severe heat wave. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 43.7 degrees, which was 7.3 degrees above normal. This is the reason why heat wave continues here.

While the hottest district was Prayagraj, the day’s temperature here was 43.8 degrees. The residents of Ballia, Varanasi, Churk also continued to bear the brunt of the heat wave. On Monday also, the effect of heat wave can be seen in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Senior Meteorologist Mohd. According to Danish, due to rain in Agra, Saharanpur, Bijnor etc. areas in western Uttar Pradesh, the mercury remained below 40.

people suffering from hot night in gorakhpur

According to the data released by the Center, Sunday night was the hottest night in Gorakhpur. The minimum temperature here was 32.3 degrees, which was the highest. The minimum temperature was 31.5 in Ballia, 31.4 in Prayagraj, 31 degrees in Basti. The temperature was 30 or more in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Fursatganj, Bareilly.

Winds can run at a speed of 30-40 km

The Meteorological Department has issued Yellow and Orange alerts for many areas. An alert has been issued regarding severe heat wave in and around Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar. Alert is also issued for more than 19 areas. At the same time, forecasts of thunderstorms and lightning have been issued in more than 25 districts. This alert of meteorologists is currently till June 21. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of monsoon reaching Bihar in the next two-three days. If this assessment proves to be correct, then Uttar Pradesh’s number will come after this.

