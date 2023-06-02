Varanasi: Mukhtar Ansari gang shooter Angad Rai’s house attached, now lodged in Bihar jail

Varanasi: Major action was taken in Varanasi on Thursday night against Angad Rai alias Jhullan, the shooter of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari gang lodged in Banda Jail. His two-storey house in Dafi has been attached by the Ghazipur district police under the Gangster Act. The value of the attached house is said to be more than two crore rupees.

Historysheeter Angad Rai’s house attached

Actually history sheeter Angad Rai is a resident of Sherpur Khurd village in Ghazipur district. A case was registered against Angad under the Gangster Act in the year 2009 at Bhanvarkol police station. Angad Rai’s two-storey house at Dafi has been attached under the Gangster Act. Information has also been given to the local people by making announcement regarding the process of attachment of houses. History-sheeter Angad Rai has 22 criminal cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

who is angad rai

If you do not know about Angad Rai, then tell that Angad Rai is the sharp shooter of the mafia Mukhtar Ansari gang. At present, Angad Rai is lodged in Bhabhua Jail in Bihar in connection with liquor smuggling.

Ansari sentenced to 10 years in gangster case

Let us tell you that Mukhtar Ansari was recently sentenced to ten years imprisonment by the MP MLA court of Ghazipur after holding him guilty in a 16-year-old case of Gangster Act. Along with this, a fine of five lakh was imposed. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda Jail. Seven people including the then BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai were killed in Ghazipur in the year 2005 at Basaniya Chatti of Muhammadabad police station. In this case Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari were booked under the Gangster Act in 2007.

