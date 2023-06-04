Varanasi: Randeep Singh Surjewala’s troubles increase, non-bailable warrant issued in 23-year-old case, produced on June 9

Varanasi: Congress National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala The MP-MLA court of Varanasi has issued a non-bailable warrant against the 23-year-old case. In this case, Surejwala is accused of causing chakka jam, demonstrating at the headquarters and damaging government properties.

While the court Randeep Singh Surjewala has also been ordered to attend. The next hearing in the case will be on June 9. Earlier, the High Court has refused to quash the case. The court has allowed Surjewala to file discharge application before the trial court.

The MP-MLA court said in its order that according to the accused, he has filed a petition in the High Court against the earlier order of the court. Till its disposal, time should be given to file the application for acquittal.

The MP-MLA court said that the last chance has been given to the accused in the interest of justice on the basis of the High Court’s order. Therefore, there is no sufficient ground to accept his application. That’s why the court rejected the application of the accused and issued a non-bailable warrant.

According to the case, a case was registered against Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala under sections 147, 332, 353, 336, 333, 427 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Cantt police station in Varanasi in the year 2000. . It said that on August 21, 2000, Randeep Surejwala, the then national president of the Youth Congress, along with other leaders, created ruckus by forcibly entering the commissioner’s office premises and assaulted government personnel.

The police arrested Randeep Singh Surjewala and SP Goswami and other Congress leaders and workers after this fierce protest alleging that Congress leaders were falsely accused in Varanasi’s famous Samvasini case.

After this, the named FIR was registered in the case. Randeep Singh Surjewala’s petition to cancel it has already been rejected in the Allahabad High Court. At the same time, his advocate says that the name of the Rajya Sabha member is not in the FIR. His name is not even in the arrest form and case diary. Despite this, a charge sheet was filed against him. On this basis, a request was made to the court to separate it from the case by giving an application.

