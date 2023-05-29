Varanasi: Uncontrollable truck crushed two brothers, death on the spot, family in shock

UP: A painful accident has happened in Varanasi. Where an uncontrolled car has run over two brothers riding a bike on the Prayagraj highway. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took the dead bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. Along with this, the driver has been taken into custody after taking possession of the truck.

Two brothers died in a road accident in Varanasi

Actually, Gaur Mirzamurad residents Amit Kumar Mishra (35) and Ashish Mishra (28) died in a road accident on the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway late on Sunday night. According to the information received, both were going to their ancestral home together for some work. During this, a speeding truck ran over his bike in Mohansarai. Where both died on the spot.

Family shocked by death of brothers

A mountain of sorrow has broken over the relatives of the real brothers Amit Kumar Mishra and Ashish Mishra who lost their lives in the road accident. Both the brothers used to do business. His father has already died. Now only mother Rekha Mishra, Amit’s wife Karishma and their two-year-old son are in the family. While the second son Ashish Mishra was not married yet. The mother and wife are in a bad condition by crying in the grief of the loss of both the sons. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the area. Let us tell that the police reached on the information of the passers-by and have taken the dead bodies in their possession. Both were identified on the basis of the documents found in the pocket. Police has sent the dead bodies for postmortem after doing paperwork. The driver has been taken into custody by taking possession of the truck.

