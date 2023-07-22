Varanasi: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said – A grand temple will be built in Gyanvapi, Dushasan Babu’s rule in Bihar

Varanasi: Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment Food and Supplies Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who came to attend the world’s largest International Temples Convention and Expo, has taken a jibe at the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of opposition parties.

People will not forgive the opposition

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in Varanasi that just like the British looted India by forming the East India Company, similarly all the corrupt and robbers have changed their name to India to cheat the people of India. These people have conspired to loot India by renaming East India Company as India.

The Union Minister said that he should keep his name as India or whatever. But, the public will never forgive them. I say that he should keep his name Indian so that he gets sanity. The people of the opposition are dreaming of Mungeri Lal. There is no harm in dreaming.

Schools in seven districts of UP will be illuminated with solar energy, will earn profits by giving extra electricity to the grid

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey had earlier visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and wished for the welfare of the world. He has welcomed the decision given by the court for the ASI survey of the entire campus except the Vaju Khana of Gyanvapi.

He said that this decision is for the followers of Sanatan Dharma and in favor of the sentiments of the people here. ASI survey in Gyanvapi campus is just a beginning. I am sure that like Ayodhya, a grand temple of Mahadev will be built in Gyanvapi too.

Priyanka Gandhi has no idea of ​​the Prime Minister’s sympathy

Condemning the Manipur incident, he said that where women are not worshipped, there is destruction. The culprits of Manipur incident will get the harshest punishment. Reversing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s statement in Madhya Pradesh, she said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not know the Prime Minister’s feelings about the incident in Manipur and how distressed she is. During a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi raised questions about the silence of PM Modi on the incident in Manipur.

Opposition should see women atrocities in their governments

The Union Minister said that be it Priyanka ji, Mamta ji or anyone else, be it in Bengal or Rajasthan, let them see what happens at their doorstep. The women of their place are being raped, tortured and misbehaved. Mamta Banerjee has taken our slogan for 2024, India will win. There is no doubt about it, we will win.

Dushasan Babu’s rule in Bihar

The Union Minister also commented on the politics of Bihar. He said that there is no good governance in Bihar, now it is the rule of Dushasan Babu. Dushasan Babu has sat in the lap of the corrupt. Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on the possibility of alliance of Nitish Kumar’s party with BJP in future, what is left in Nitish Kumar? He is Paltu Ram. They are overturned. This time they will turn around in such a way that they will step away from politics.

Representatives of 41 countries are involved in the program

The world’s largest International Temples Convention and Expo has started from Saturday at Rudraksh Convention Center Sigra, Varanasi. Representatives of 41 countries along with 468 temple heads from across the country are participating in this three-day event. In this, 32 countries have joined online and representatives of nine countries have participated.

These topics will be discussed in three days

The three-day event will discuss issues related to temple security, protection and surveillance, fund management, disaster management, cleanliness and sanctity, as well as the use of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to protect against cyber attacks and foster a strong temple community.

Topics such as crowd and queue management, solid waste management and expansion of infrastructure will also be discussed in the program as part of the experience of the pilgrims. Giresh Kulkarni, the founder of the organization organizing the expo, told that after the three-day convention, a white paper will be issued for all the temples and in the coming future, all the temples across the country will be linked to it. Representatives of 150 temples of Varanasi have been invited in this event.

Experts will keep their point in workshops

There will be workshops on different topics in the Mahasammelan. In this there will be brainstorming on intellectual property rights, cultural enrichment, convenience and security of pilgrims, economy, crowd management, disaster management, online events, global reach of temples and solid waste management. Experts will keep their point in all the workshops.

The International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) deals with the management of temples around the world. Through this, people associated with temple management are brought together on one platform and their views are shared. Along with this, various important issues including cleanliness, efficient financial management and convenience of devotees in the temples are discussed in depth along with sharing information with each other, so that the system can be improved.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrUJ8WesGck ) Temples Convention & Expo