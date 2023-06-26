Varanasi will get the gift of International Cricket Stadium in 2024, will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Parliamentary Constituency Varanasi may get the gift of International Cricket Stadium by the end of next year and for this land has been bought from about 31 cultivators. According to a statement, this stadium will become an excellent center for improving the skills of young players not only from Purvanchal but also from neighboring Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Varanasi There was already a proposal for a world class cricket stadium but the problem was of land.

finalizing the design

State’s Additional Chief Secretary (Sports and Youth Welfare) Navneet Sehgal said that the land has been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) by the government. He informed that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been made its executing agency and the design is being finalized. This whole process gained momentum from September 2022. After the cabinet approved a budget of Rs 120 crore for the purchase of land, land was purchased from about 31 farmers.

BCCI will operate

Equipped with all the state-of-the-art facilities, this will be the first cricket stadium in Uttar Pradesh, which will be operated by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Under the long-term lease, he will also give a fixed amount to the government every year in lieu of this. According to sources, the construction of this stadium, which is being built on a wide campus of about 31 acres, will cost about Rs 350 crore. Its audience capacity will be around 30 thousand.

UP has given many cricketers to the country

Sehgal said that famous players like Suresh Raina, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, fast bowler Praveen Kumar, batsman Mohammad Kaif have emerged from UP. He said that the stadium in Varanasi will become a means of grooming the talented young cricketers of the future generation.