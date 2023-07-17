Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor gave a big surprise to the fans

The excitement among the fans is increasing day by day regarding Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Bawal’. Ever since the spectacular trailer launch of the film, the audience is eager to see Janhvi and Varun’s super chemistry on the big screen. Meanwhile, the Baawal couple is also trying their best to promote the film and keep their fans excited.

Varun and Janhvi organized a special screening of the film keeping in mind the numerous requests from their loyal fans who were among the first few to watch the film ahead of its global premiere. However, there were some difficulties in the meantime when the screening of the film did not start for an hour due to a blackout in the theatre. The enthusiasm of the fans to watch the film did not diminish, nor did they look disappointed, as noise of whistles, applause and good wishes could be heard throughout the screening.

Meanwhile, Varun and Janhvi’s entry at the end made the Baawal screening even more memorable and special as they interacted with the fans, answered their questions, clicked pictures and even hugged a few to bring them all together. Gave a big surprise. In such a situation, this reaction of the fans is not only a proof of the popularity of the lead cast, but also testifies to the enthusiasm of the audience for the film.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Baawal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s EarthSky Pictures. ‘Bawal’ will premiere on July 21 on Prime Video.