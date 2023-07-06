Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s chemistry was seen in the teaser of the film ‘Bawal’

The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Bawal’ has come out. By the way, ever since the first pictures of both of them surfaced on social media, a different craze has been seen among the fans regarding this pair. The film was mostly shot by him at various locations in India and Europe. Although both the actors have a great filmography, Janhvi and Varun have never been seen on screen together. Now after watching the teaser, fans are wondering why did the makers wait so long to bring this sizzling couple together.

Now that Varun and Janhvi have created waves with their intense chemistry in the teaser of the film ‘Bawal’, we can say that Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala have surely given us a new romantic pairing with ‘Bawal’. Full of romance. A glimpse of the much-awaited film presented by Prime Video has left fans going gaga over it. The budding love between their characters in the film’s teaser makes people want to see more of them together. The response of their fans on social media has also been tremendous, seeing which it can be said that this pair will be remembered for years to come. The film ‘Bawal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will stream on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.