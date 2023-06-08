Vastu Plant for Home: Do not keep these plants in the house, there may be problems in the family...

Vastu Plants for Home: There has been a deep connection between Hinduism and the environment. In our religion, many trees and plants are worshiped as deities. But in Vastu Shastra it is forbidden to plant some plants in the house. This destroys happiness. These plants become obstacles in income and progress. Let us know which trees and plants should not be planted in the house even by mistake.

Tamarind plants should not be planted in the house. This attracts negative energy. That’s why it should not be installed inside or in front of the house. Cotton plant looks beautiful but never plant this plant in your house. Cotton plant brings inauspiciousness in the house. This causes loss of wealth, sorrow and suffering.

Which plant obstructs the way of progress

Bonsai are beautiful to look at. They need special care. But having a Bonsai plant in your home can be very harmful. Bonsai plant blocks the path of progress.

Henna is very beneficial for hair, along with it it is also used to enhance the beauty of hands. The atmosphere is fragrant with the fragrance of henna, but planting a henna plant in the house can cause a lot of harm. Rosemary plant attracts negative energy.

According to Vastu rules, thorny plants should never be planted inside or outside the house. Having thorny plants around the house also causes a lot of damage. Acacia plants can ruin the house. Creates strife and discord in the home, stops the flow of money, and blocks the path of progress.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. prabhatkhabar.com does not confirm them. Our advice is to contact the concerned expert before implementing them.)