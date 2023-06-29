Vastu Tips: Do not do this work even after sunset, troubles and unrest will increase in the house

Vastu Tips: In Hinduism, Surya is considered a deity. It is believed that by offering water to him daily and worshiping him, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. The importance of Vastu Shastra has also been told in Sanatan Dharma. From building a house to its construction and decoration, Vastu is taken care of. A lot of care has to be taken in Vastu regarding sunrise and sunset also. In Hinduism, doing some work after sunset is considered prohibited. Ignoring them can cause many problems. Let us know which things should not be done after sunset.

1. Do not sleep in the evening

Sleeping at the time of sunset or immediately after sunset is considered inauspicious. According to Vastu Shastra one should not sleep in the evening. According to beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi does not reside in the house where people sleep in the evening. There is a problem in that house.

2. Don’t offer water to Tulsi.

According to Vastu Shastra, neither water should be offered to Tulsi nor Tulsi leaves should be plucked after sunset i.e. in the evening. By doing this, Goddess Lakshmi leaves the house. It is considered inauspicious.

3. Don’t transact money

According to the beliefs of Hinduism, money should not be transacted with anyone even after sunset. It is believed that by doing this there is trouble in the house.

4. Do not sweep

According to the beliefs of Hinduism, one should not sweep the house after sunset. Sweeping in the evening causes loss of money. Garbage should not be thrown outside the house in the evening. This makes Mother Lakshmi very angry. Due to this there is tension in the house.

5. Don’t donate this thing even by mistake

According to the beliefs of Hinduism, salt, turmeric, milk, curd and sour things should not be donated in the evening. Due to this, there is a shortage of money in the house.