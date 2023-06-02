Vastu Tips: Do not keep water tank in this direction, otherwise your account will be empty, you can be a victim of many diseases.

Do not keep the water tank in this direction, otherwise the account will be empty, you can be a victim of many diseases. The directions for fire, air and water are prescribed in Vastu Shastra. It is said that keeping these elements in the house according to Vastu Needed. Otherwise you can become the cause of Vastu defects. And the flow of negative energy can increase in your home. In this sequence, it is very important to keep the water tank in the right direction. If you do not do this then it can have serious consequences.

This will be very harmful for you. Water tank is kept to store water. There are two types of water tank. One underground water tank (over head water tank) and the other roof tank. Vastu instructions are also different for both the types of water tanks. If this doesn’t happen, you may have to fall victim to many types of diseases along with loss of money. Let us know in which direction the water tank should be kept and in which direction it should not be kept.

You can keep the underground water tank in two parts of your house. You can keep this water tank in the north direction and in the north east direction. This is the best direction for underground water tank. But you should keep one thing in mind. East should not be northeast. Because this direction is considered very sensitive. Excavation or burying is prohibited in this area.

over head water tank

The water tank placed on the roof is called over head water tank. The water tank to be placed on the roof of the building should be placed in the south and west. This direction is considered to be the place of the demon. Heavy things should be kept at this place. If the water tank is kept in this direction then this direction is better. By keeping such a water tank, the head of the house remains happy and prosperous. The means of income increases.

Measure

If the tube well and water tank are not at the right place according to Vastu, by making a small underground tank in the East Ishan or North Ishan angle, using water from there for the entire building, Vastudosh is removed.

