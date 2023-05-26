Vastu Tips: East direction is most important, this small change in home or office will make you rich, know how

Vastu Tips: East direction has its own importance in Vastu Shastra. By the way, there are ten directions in Vastu Shastra. But the east direction has a different belief. The priority of this direction is from the Sun. Sun always rises in the east direction. Dawn is seen from the east. That’s why all the defects created due to Vastu are eliminated by keeping the east direction right. People whose house door opens in the east direction. Lakshmi resides in his house. The brightness increases in the house from early morning. There is no dirt in their house and all the family members remain healthy.

sun is the lord of east

According to astrology, the lord of the east direction is Sun. According to Vastu Shastra, the lord of the east direction is Indra. He is the king of the gods. This is the reason whose door opens in the east direction, they are called lucky. The effect of Vastu is good in that house. The transiting planets in the birth chart of the owner of this house come at a beneficial place. Then its effect increases manifold. But when the planets in their transit remain in opposition, then also they get the support of Vastu in the same way. According to astrology, after taking bath everyday, bow down to Indra, the lord of the east direction. East direction is the direction of Aries, Leo and Sagittarius. This is the direction of fire element.

Guru Pushya Yoga: Yoga of Guru-Pushya is being formed today, this small remedy will change your fate

East direction has following advantages in Vastu Shastra

(1) People living in east-facing houses get rid of ancestral defects.

(2) There is less possibility of theft in the house.

(3) There is no problem related to government or government by staying in east facing house. There will be no involvement in the work of the court.

(4) If this direction is right, the relationship between father and son remains good and there is progress in the family.

(5) There is no dangerous disease related to health and your mind moves very fast.

(6) If your house in the east direction is suppressed, you will get Lakshmi in your house, all the members of the family will be happy.

(7) Keeping a well or water tank in this direction is very auspicious and fruitful.

(8) In this direction, if the height of the wall is as low as possible, the owner of this house will be blessed with fame, glory, honor and son, there will be no shortage of money in the house.

Which business should be the door of your house in the east direction?

Being a fire sign, the owner of the house having east-facing door does business of matchsticks, incense sticks, candles and electrical appliances and automobiles, it will be beneficial.

What should the owner of east facing house do to improve business

The owner of the house should worship the avamasya and the moon, this will gradually improve the economic condition. If the condition is not getting better after doing this, then you have a debt of fire. To get rid of this, plant a tree on the bright side, as the tree will grow, the income will increase.

Astrologer Sanjit Kumar Mishra

Astrology Vastu & Gemstone Specialist

8080426594/ 9545290847