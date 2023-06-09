Vastu Tips For Tulsi: Tulsi dries up again and again, so be careful, do these measures to avoid drying up..

Vastu Tips For Tulsi: It is believed that planting Tulsi plant in the house keeps all kinds of problems and negativity away from the house. People plant Tulsi plant in the house with great love, but many people complain that even after taking special care, their Tulsi dries up again and again. Don’t ignore it at all. Because this is a very inauspicious sign.

when does tulsi dry

It is believed that repeated drying of Tulsi is a sign that someone’s eyes have fallen on your house. Another sign of this can also be that someone has done witchcraft on your family. Tulsi takes this effect on itself due to which it dries up. In astrology, the relation of Tulsi plant has been told with the planet Mercury. Even if there is a bad effect of Mercury on someone, the Tulsi plant starts drying up. Drying of Tulsi also indicates Pitra Dosh.

how to save tulsi from drying

Before bringing the Tulsi plant in the house, make sure to make a swastika mark on all the doors. This cuts off all the sorcery and your basil never dries up.

what to do with dried tulsi plant

According to astrology, it is advisable to take the dried Tulsi plant out of the house, but it should be taken out with respect. If the Tulsi plant dries up, then this plant should be picked up along with the root and immersed in a holy river, pond, lake or holy reservoir. Keep in mind that even a dry basil plant should not be touched on Sunday.

Do not offer water to Tulsi on this day

It is believed that Tulsi plant should be watered with raw milk on Thursday. It is said that by doing this, the moisture in Tulsi remains for a long time. Along with this, he always looks green. According to religious belief, water should not be given in Tulsi on Sunday.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. prabhatkhabar.com does not confirm these. Our advice is to contact the concerned expert before implementing them.)