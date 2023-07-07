Vastu Tips: Keeping these things in the house has to bear heavy losses, do not keep these things even by mistake

Vastu Tips: If suddenly your days start changing, good days turn into bad days, then you should be careful. If this happens to you, then pay attention to the things kept in your own house. Know, according to Vastu Shastra, what are the things that bring bad luck. Which should be avoided to keep in the house.

Old clothes

Torn-old clothes and sheets bring negative energy in the house. Due to this the person is not able to focus on his work, due to which he has to face loss. That’s why old clothes should not be kept in the house.

This loss is caused by keeping a torn purse

If you keep a torn purse with you or have a torn picture of God in the purse, then remove it. This causes loss of money to you. For financial progress, keep 5 cardamoms in your purse. They are considered auspicious. Apart from this, if there is a broken safe in the house, then remove it too.

Spider webs give ominous signs

Spider webs in the house also do not give auspicious signs. It is believed that having spider webs can turn good days into bad days. That’s why the house should be cleaned every day.

don’t keep these pictures

It is said that the picture of Mahabharata war, Nataraja idol, picture of Taj Mahal, drowning boat or ship, fountains, pictures of wild animals, someone’s mausoleum or dargah, grave and pictures of thorny plants should not be kept in the house. It is said that this has a bad effect on the mind and by continuously watching these pictures only negative feelings develop, due to which good events stop happening in our life.

keep these plants away from home

Thorny plants or pictures of such plants, idols or pictures of Taj Mahal, pictures of Mahabharata or any war, pictures of wild violent animals or sinking boats, etc. should not be kept in the house. These things bring negativity in the house and push the person towards the path of failure. Due to this, conflicts and quarrels increase in the house.

fragmentary idols of gods and goddesses

Instead of keeping broken idols of any deities in the house, they should be kept behind the Peepal tree in the temple, keeping it in the house increases the effect of negativity. Keeping more than one idol of any deity in the house causes Vastu defects.