Vastu Tips: These 5 plants are money destroyers, uproot them immediately from the house and throw them away.

Vastu Tips: It is said that Shri Krishna was also a great connoisseur of Vastu Shastra. From time to time, he gave the knowledge of Vastu Shastra to Dharmraj Yudhishthir. He has told about 5 such trees and plants which should not be planted in the house or the boundary of the house. These plants are destructive and stop the growth and progress of the people of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, it is auspicious to plant trees and plants in the house, it brings positivity and auspiciousness, but there are some plants which according to Vastu should not be planted in the house or in the boundary of the house.

The shadow of any tree should not fall on the main door of the house.

It is not considered good for the shadow of a tree to fall on the main door of the building, it creates shadow difference. According to Vastu, it causes defects. Which brings inauspiciousness for the members of the house.

Do not plant any plant in this area of ​​the house

It is not considered auspicious to plant any type of trees in the southeast and southwest corners of the building, they dry up soon and bring inauspiciousness.

Planting this plant increases wealth

Planting palm and Kanakachampa saplings in the north direction of the house increases wealth. If the head of the house does business, then he should plant vine or neem plant in the boundary of the house and take care of it. This gives more profit in business.

do not come from the bottom to the top

It is auspicious to decorate the main door of the house with money plant or other beautiful vines, flowers and plants. If the vines go from bottom to top, then they bring good luck, while if they come from top to bottom, then they fall, which brings inauspiciousness, so take special care of this.

banana plant

Planting a banana plant at home is considered very auspicious. This brings happiness and positivity in life. But it should be planted behind the house, if it is to be planted in front of the house, then it should be planted near the Tulsi plant. This is because Lord Vishnu is believed to reside in the banana tree while Goddess Lakshmi resides in Tulsi.

thorny plants should not be planted

Thorny plants should not be planted because such plants affect the Vastu of the house. These are very harmful for the small children of the house.

Do not plant milk yielding plants at home

Such plants whose leaves, flowers ooze milk when cut or plucked, such plants should not be planted at home. This is not good for the health of the people living in the house. From a religious point of view, by planting such plants, the happiness and prosperity of the house goes away and negativity comes.

Uproot dry or wilted plants immediately and throw them away.

Dry or withered plants should never be planted in the house. This is considered inauspicious according to Vastu. Not only this, if you see such a plant, then your nature also starts changing. That’s why such plants should be removed from the house immediately. Especially a dried plant of Tulsi should never be kept because such a plant brings bad luck.

Bonsai plant should not be kept at home

Bonsai plant should also not be kept in the house. Since the growth of such plants is stopped in a scientific way, keeping such plants at home stops the growth of the people living in the house. Positivity stops. Economic development stops.

Acacia tree should never be planted at home

Acacia plant should never be planted at home. It is a thorny plant and blocks the health and positivity of the family members of the house.

Castor plant should not be planted at home at all.

Castor plant should also not be planted at home. The seed of this plant is very poisonous which can kill anyone. It is also advised not to apply it around the house.

Ber trees should not be planted at home

Plum trees should also not be planted at home, it brings negativity in the life of the house and the people living there. If there is a jujube tree at home, along with financial problems, loss of money also starts. That’s why it should not be used.

papaya tree should not be planted

Papaya tree should never be planted in the house. It is considered very inauspicious. If it grows by itself, then it should be uprooted and thrown away immediately after the fruit comes.

Peepal, Neem, Banyan tree

If Peepal tree is in the east direction of the building, then it is considered inauspicious. This can bring poverty in the house.

If the banyan tree is in the west direction of the house, then there is a period of mourning in the house.

If the Tulsi plant is in the south direction, then the child has to bear the pain.

If the shadow of any dead tree falls on the house, then it is an indicator of death, such plants should be uprooted immediately.

