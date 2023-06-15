Vasundhara Raje will ascend the throne of Rajasthan through Jharkhand, BJP does not want to bear another blow!

Vasundhara Raje In Jharkhand: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is on Jharkhand tour these days. She is visiting many districts of Jharkhand to spread awareness about the nine years tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In such a situation, due to the increase in the responsibility of Vasundhara Raje before the assembly elections in Rajasthan, speculations are being made and it is being said that Vasundhara Raje has returned to the BJP’s plan before the Rajasthan elections.

Raje is counting the achievements of the central government’s tenure

Vasundhara Raje held a rally in Godda on Tuesday as part of the BJP’s nationwide outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The plan is to have top BJP leaders cover all the Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. In such a situation, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has been given the responsibility of Giridih, Dumka, Godda and Koderma Lok Sabha constituencies of Jharkhand. In this context, his rally on Tuesday was not surprising.

Biggest leader of BJP in Rajasthan

However, the most important thing in this is that this is probably the first time in many years that the BJP has included Vasundhara Raje in such a program outside Rajasthan. In dozens of assembly elections as well as by-elections held across the country, Vasundhara Raje has not been included among the BJP’s star campaigners. Whereas, she has been the Chief Minister of Rajasthan twice and is also the National Vice President of the party. Now, as the Rajasthan elections are nearing, the BJP leadership is trying to mend its relations with Raje. She is still the biggest leader of BJP in Rajasthan.

BJP not ready for second setback

It should be known that after the result of Karnataka elections, BJP has learned a lesson. There, the way former CM BS Yeddyurappa was sidelined by the party, he was being told the big reason for the reason in the election. In such a situation, BJP does not want to suffer the setback in Rajasthan elections. In such a situation, this responsibility of telling the work of the party of the present central government to the public in these districts of Jharkhand state can bring them back to the throne of Rajasthan.