vat purnima 2023 date 3 june shubh muhurat puja vidhi niyam know importance of vat savitri purnima tv

Vat Purnima Vrat 2023: Vat Purnima Vrat is on June 3, 2023, Saturday. This fast is observed on the full moon date in the month of Jyestha. Married women observe Vat Purnima fast for the long life of their husbands. Know the exact date and auspicious time of Vat Purnima fast, worship method.

Vat Savitri Purnima 2023 date, auspicious time

Vat Savitri Purnima on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Purnima Tithi Begins – June 03, 2023 at 11:16 AM

Full moon date ends – Jun 04, 2023 at 09:11 am

Worship method of Vat Savitri Purnima fast

Worship by installing clay idols of Savitri and Satyavan and Yama under the banyan tree.

Pour water in the root of the banyan tree.

Keep water, molly, roli, raw cotton, soaked gram, flowers and incense for worship.

Irrigate the banyan tree with water and wrap raw yarn around the stem and circumambulate it thrice.

After this, listen to the story of Satyavan Savitri.

After listening to the story, take out gram and jaggery seeds, put money on it according to your ability and give it to your mother-in-law or a beautiful woman like mother-in-law and take their blessings.

Importance of Vat Savitri Purnima

Banyan tree is also worshiped during Vat Savitri Purnima fast. It is believed that the age of the banyan tree is hundreds of years. Since women also want the long life of their husbands like a banyan and want to keep the happiness of their family green like a banyan, they observe this fast. On the other hand, according to another legend, Savitri saved her husband’s life by doing penance sitting under a banyan tree, hence the banyan tree is worshiped on Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat.