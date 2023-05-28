Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Union Minister Arjun Munda pays tribute in Parliament House, BJP leaders bow down

Seraikela: Union Minister Arjun Munda paid tribute to Veer Savarkar in the Central Hall of Parliament House, New Delhi. Here, BJP leaders organized a program in Jharkhand’s Seraikela to celebrate the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the great leader of the Indian freedom struggle. During this, his contribution to the Indian freedom struggle was remembered. Former BJP MLA Gangotri Kujur said that the contribution of Veer Savarkar in the freedom struggle can never be forgotten. Veer Savarkar’s personality was an embodiment of strength and generosity. He described Veer Savarkar as the great freedom fighter of the country. On this occasion, Manoj Chaudhary, former Vice President of Seraikela Nagar Panchayat, BJP District President Vijay Mahato etc garlanded the photo of Veer Savarkar.

BJP leader Manoj Chowdhary said that Veer Savarkar had done the work of lighting the lamp of patriotism in the hearts of innumerable Indians through his thoughts and writings. The patriotism, sacrifice and dedication of Veer Savarkar is praiseworthy. The biography of Veer Savarkar will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages. Millions of salutations at the feet of such patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

BJP District President Vijay Mahato said that the courage and determination of Veer Savarkar, a strong pillar of the Indian freedom struggle, will continue to inspire the countrymen. He said that Savarkar’s fearless and self-respecting nature did not tolerate slavery. District President of Yuva Morcha, Abhishek Acharya, Pinky Modak, Sohan Singh, Amit Keshari, Vishwajit Pradhan, Siddheshwar Singhdev, Subhash Mahato, Prakash Mukhi were present in large numbers on the occasion.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs cum Khunti MP Arjun Munda paid tribute to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 140th birth anniversary. Tried to pay floral tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary in the Central Hall of Parliament House, New Delhi. He described Veer Savarkar as an intense nationalist and an icon of courage and a patriot.