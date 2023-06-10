Vegetable seller from Nepal shot dead in Bareilly, friend suspected of murder in illicit relationship

Bareilly. Vegetable trader Raj alias Babu Gupta (23 years), a resident of Agrasen Colony of Baradari police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in the head. The deceased used to do vegetable and fruit business in Mahendra Nagar, Nepal. He had come to Bareilly from Nepal to attend his cousin’s marriage. However, he was shot dead after the wedding ceremony. His friend is suspected of murder. Due to which the police has taken the accused friend into custody. The matter of this murder being in illegal relations is coming to the fore. However, the police is very intensively engaged in the investigation of this matter. The deceased Raj alias Babu Gupta used to trade in vegetables, fruits and clothes while staying in Nepal.

Police investigating the incident

The deceased’s brother Anmol told that Raj had come to attend the wedding of cousin Himanshu. He went to Himanshu’s wedding ceremony with his family members. After marriage, he went with his friend Sonu asking him to go to Behedi to buy clothes. But, he did not return late at night. After this Raj was searched. But, he was nowhere to be found. After a lot of searching, Anmol and the family reached home, then Raj’s body was lying in the living room (guest room) covered in blood. He was bleeding due to the bullet in his head. This created chaos in the family. The relatives informed the police about the incident. Inspector Baradari Abhishek Singh reached the spot. Along with the police, sniffer dogs and forensic team are also involved in the investigation of the murder. They have started collecting evidence of the murder. Police is interrogating the friend of the deceased in custody. SSC Prabhakar Chowdhary inspected the spot and instructed for early disclosure.

Deceased and accused friend resident of Shahjahanpur

Police investigation has revealed that the deceased Raj and the accused friend Sonu are originally residents of Gadhiya Rangin police station area of ​​Shahjahanpur. His relatives had come to Bareilly some time ago. However, Raj started doing business of vegetables, fruits and clothes in Nepal. Some time ago, he had also taken the accused Sonu in connection with the Nepal business.

suspect another friend

It is said that two of his friends and a girl were present during the murder of the deceased Raj. The name of both these friends is Sonu. One of them has been taken into custody by the police. However, the police is on the lookout for another friend.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly