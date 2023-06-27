Vehicle fell into ditch on Bhaderwah Pathankot road, five killed, seven injured

Doda, June 27 (Hindustan Times). Five people were killed and seven others injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road in Doda district on Tuesday afternoon.

As per information, a Trax vehicle (JK 06-5071) skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Guldanda after the driver lost control. Five people died on the spot and seven others were injured in the accident. As soon as the accident was known, the police and the local people reached the spot and jointly took the injured to the hospital. The dead and injured have not been identified.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that five people have been declared dead while seven injured have been admitted to the hospital. The accident is being investigated by registering a case.