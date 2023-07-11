Vehicle in Patna and online challan cut in Rohtas, know the whole thing

Patna. Everyday disturbances are coming to the fore regarding online traffic challan and people are getting worried. The traffic police had claimed to improve the online challan system, but complaints are still coming to the fore. People are reaching the Traffic SP office with complaints of irregularities.

Invoice of Patna vehicle in Rohtas

The challan of the car of Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Gola Road and a businessman by profession, was deducted in Rohtas. When he got the message, he came to know about it. It was mentioned in the message that the driver did not have a driving license and the speed of the car was high. While according to Jitendra, the car was in the parking lot of his house and he has not even gone to Rohtas. Now they are facing this problem that they will have to go to Rohtas district to get the reforms done.

Due to not having a helmet, the challan was cut three times in an hour

Chetan, a resident of Saidpur, was challaned three times in a short span of time on June 30 for not wearing a helmet. According to Chetan, the first challan was given at 3:05 pm, the second challan at 3:06 pm and the third challan at the same place at 3:40 pm. 10 challans have been issued to businessman Prem Chopra, a resident of Bhattacharya Mod. Due to this, he has to pay a fine of about 10 thousand rupees. Prem Chowdhary told that on June 28 he was challaned four times for not wearing a helmet. After this, the challan has been deducted twice on July 2.

Vehicle in Patna and Muzaffarpur traffic police sent challan of 5000, know what is the whole matter

The speed of the car was 64 km per hour, then the challan was cut

Similarly, the online challan of the car of Phulwarisharif resident and sports teacher Alok Kumar has also been deducted. His father had gone to Sitamarhi via Ganga Path with his car. According to Alok Kumar, in the challan receipt he has received, the speed of the car was 64 km per hour. He said how can the challan be cut at this speed?

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tL2FM8jBkw)