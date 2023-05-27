Vehicles will be able to run unhindered on Bailey Road of Patna, Lohia Path Chakra will be ready by July

Lohia Path Chakra will be ready by July at the striking turn in Patna’s Bailey Road. When the Lohia Path Chakra is ready, vehicles will be able to ply without any hindrance near the turning point. People will be able to move without any hindrance in Bailey Road, Daroga Prasad Rai Path, Boring Canal Road. The construction work is going on fast to complete the Lohia Path Chakra.

Ramp of about 80 meters on both sides

The work of molding the roof of the main flyover at the striking turn will start in the first week of next month. In the main flyover, only 50 meters long roof molding will be done. All the preparations for molding the roof have been completed. About 80 meter ramp will be ready on both its sides. People will climb the main flyover with the help of a ramp from under the flyover of Atal Path at the striking turn. And from the other end, will climb from Bihar Museum.

move freely

On completion of the Lohia Path Chakra, there will be uninterrupted traffic movement on Bailey Road, Daroga Prasad Rai Path and Boring Canal Road, near the striking turn, without any hindrance. For this, the underpass is being prepared at a striking point. People will be able to move to Daroga Prasad Rai Path and Boring Canal Road from under the main flyover. Lohia Path is ready as a part of cycle in Daroga Prasad Rai Path. Underpass is ready at both ends of striking turn to go from Daroga Prasad Rai Path towards Bihar Museum in Bailey Road.

Underpass will be ready next month in Boring Canal Road

The work of construction of underpass on Boring Canal Road in Lohia Path Chakra will start in the first week of June. About 250 meters of underpass is to be constructed from Hadtali Mor to Mohini Mor. The construction of underpass will start after completion of drainage construction work. According to the information, the work of drones is in the final stage. About 20 meters of work is left on the side of Indira Bhavan. Service roads on both sides of the underpass are also being prepared in Boring Canal Road. From the left service road, people should go towards Bihar Museum in Bailey Road. While people will go from the side of Pant Bhavan to come from Bailey Road to Boring Canal Road from Service Road.