Vehicles will ply on Patna’s Bailey Road without any hindrance, vehicles will ply on Lohia Path Chakra from July

Pramod Jha, Patna. In Patna The Lohia Path Chakra at the striking turn of Bailey Road will be ready by July. On completion of the Lohia Path Chakra, vehicles will ply without any hindrance on Bailey Road. People will be able to move without any hindrance in Bailey Road and Daroga Prasad Rai Path. To complete the Lohia Path cycle, the work of flyover construction is going on fast. The work of molding the roof of the flyover at the striking turn will be done on June 20 or 21. After this, its structure will open after 20 days. The source of the bridge construction corporation told that before the opening of the structure, the work of making ramp will be done. On completion of the construction work of the flyover by July 15, it will be made operational for the movement of vehicles, giving final touch to it.

preparation for roofing

A 50 meter long flyover will be built at the striking turn. For this, preparations are being made to mold the roof. Iron structure is being made. About 80 meter ramp will be ready on both sides of the flyover. The work of building a ramp is going on by the Bihar Museum. The source told that after molding the roof of the flyover, the work of making the ramp on the other side will be done. At the striking turn, people will climb the flyover from under the flyover of Atal Path with the help of the ramp and descend to the Bihar Museum side. Those climbing from the Bihar Museum side will move ahead after getting down from the ramp under the flyover of Atal Path.

move freely

On completion of the Lohia Path Chakra, there will be uninterrupted traffic movement on Bailey Road, Daroga Prasad Rai Path and Boring Canal Road, near the striking turn, without any hindrance. For this, the underpass is being prepared at a striking turn. From under the flyover, people will be able to move to Daroga Prasad Rai Path and Boring Canal Road. Lohia Path is ready as a part of cycle in Daroga Prasad Rai Path. Underpass is ready at both ends of striking turn to go from Daroga Prasad Rai Path towards Bihar Museum in Bailey Road.

Six bridges will be built on the river Ganga in Bihar in the next three years, Rs 13 thousand crore will be spent: Sushil Modi

underpass being prepared in boring canal road

Preparations are being made to construct an underpass on Boring Canal Road in Lohia Path Chakra. About 250 meters of underpass is to be constructed from the striking turn to the Mohini turn. The construction of the underpass will start after the completion of the drainage work. The drainage work is in the final stage.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aACS-o64y8) t)hadtali mod