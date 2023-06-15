Vending zone buzzes with inauguration at Kohinoor Maidan in Dhanbad, 192 stalls built

MP PN Singh inaugurated the newly constructed vending zone at Kohinoor Maidan in Dhanbad district on Wednesday. The MP said that the Municipal Corporation has taken a good step to resettle the street vendors. After marking the place, more footpath shops should be set up like this. City commissioner said: Vending zones are to be set up at 20 places in the urban area. Initiative is being taken to settle the footpath shopkeepers by marking the place, proper arrangements have been made for the shopkeepers and customers in the vending zone. The street vendors to whom shops have been allotted. If he is caught doing roadside shop, he will be fined Rs 5,000.

The responsibility of operating the vending zone has been given to the women SHG group. On the occasion, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prakash Kumar, Kanchan Kumari Bhadaulia, Executive Officer Mo Anish, MP representative Nitin Bhatt, MLA representative Manoj Malakar, footpath shopkeeper leader Shyamal Majumdar, Rajnath Singh, Corporation City Manager Randhir Verma, Rajneesh Lal, Sumit Kumar, Junior engineer Mahesh Bhagat, cleaning inspector Arjun Ram etc. were there.

Different shades of fruits, vegetables and meat-fish

A total of 192 stalls have been made in the vending zone. Presently 120 shops have been allotted. There are separate sheds for fruits-vegetables and meat-fish. A separate shed has also been kept for fast food. Apart from this, there are also shops of clothes and cosmetics.

It is not the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation till the vending zone is developed. After allotting shops to the footpath vendors, it will have to be seen that they do not shop on the footpath again. For this, the corporation will have to run a special campaign. Those shopkeepers who have been allotted shop in the vending zone should not be allowed to set up shop on the roadside again. Near the ISM Gate, 100 shops of the district administration were built and the footpath shopkeepers were settled, but today the shopkeepers are often setting up shop on the footpath and the allotted shop has been sold or put on rent. Municipal Corporation should take serious steps on this.

Transporter shot dead in broad daylight in Dhanbad, hotel operator injured in incident near cell fork house