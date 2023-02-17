Venereologist blamed LGBT people for the epidemic of syphilis and gonorrhea in Russia – News

February 17, 2023, 17:29 – BLiTZ – News

Russian gynecologist-dermatovenereologist Alexander Rusin said that the number of sexually transmitted diseases has increased markedly in the western part of Russia.

Chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea have become companions of Russians, but their statistics may be underestimated, as people are embarrassed to be treated and therefore do not fall into the statistics.

In some regions of Russia, according to him, they are still not officially registered, since private clinics where sick people go do not transmit this statistics.

Venereologist and urologist Ekaterina Makarova, in an interview with a correspondent of the BLiTZ, explained that the reason for the increase in the incidence of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea is the peculiarity of the design of statistics or the so-called statistics. The expert recalled that in Russia, in comparison with foreign counterparts, it is carried out imperfectly.

“If you open the official websites of the CDC or ICDC, we will see how clearly they collect statistics. Data from different clinics, even seemingly insignificant ones, get there. There are women, and heterosexual men, and homosexual men, and homosexual women or men with an unknown sexual partner, ”she said.

According to the specialist, there are certain statistics for each of the categories mentioned, and you can see in which particular group the incidence is increasing.

“The increase in the incidence is in the MSM group, that is, in men who have sex with men”

“If you open the data, for example, from the CDC, and look at the statistics on syphilis and gonorrhea over the past 5 years, you will see that the increase in the incidence is in the MSM group, that is, in men who have sex with men. This is the main supplier of sexually transmitted infections through the bisexual corridor, ”Markova explained.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, such statistics are not kept in Russia because of the patriarchal mentality of doctors.

“Even a doctor who has already seen everything and is not shy about anything is sometimes ashamed to ask about the number of sexual partners and whether he had partners of the same sex”

“Even a doctor who has already seen everything and is not ashamed of anything is sometimes ashamed to ask a patient about the number of sexual partners or whether he had partners of the same sex, about the sexual position of these partners, that is, what position it was – vaginal, anal, and not penetrating at all, ”the expert clarified.

To overcome this barrier, Makarova suggests starting from the top and requiring reporting from different corners in order to see in which group the relevant diseases are spreading, and start acting.

For this, in her opinion, it is necessary to legalize those forms of relationships that lead to an increase in the incidence of STDs.

“The second way is prevention, which includes informing about the existence of such diseases and how to protect yourself properly. This means that it is necessary not to remain silent, but to speak, if the number of cases of syphilis and gonorrhea increases in large cities. This is especially true in megacities, among young people, in particular, students, and these are alarming indicators, ”the specialist emphasized.

Ekaterina Makarova also reminded of the need to maintain monogamous relationships.

“Safe sex is sex with one partner who is healthy and faithful to you”

“This is not someone’s whim and not some archaic person who does not see anything around. This is the official statement of the WHO, which states that safe sex is sex with one partner who is healthy and faithful to you. Whether you like this setting or not is your own business, ”said the venereologist.

Ekaterina Makarova clarified that not only in Russia, but throughout the world, the number of sexually transmitted diseases is growing, and concluded that in addition to syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia, the degree of resistance of microbes to antibacterial drugs is also increasing.

“If 20 years ago gonorrhea was treated simply – they gave one injection and released it, today it is an extended course of antibiotics, an additional course of antibiotics”

“If 20 years ago, gonorrhea was treated simply – they gave one injection and released it, today it is an extended course of antibiotics, an additional course of antibiotics. Today, not a single laboratory in the world synthesizes or develops new antibiotics. We have no data on them,” the doctor explained.

The doctor pointed out that due to the emergence of new drugs that prevent HIV infection through sexual contact, the number of unprotected contacts has increased, which led to the disease of curable STDs. She also clarified that the practice of condom use has decreased in the world. Thus, the quality of life of people against the background of modern trends has noticeably decreased.