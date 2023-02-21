Venice’s famous canals are almost dry

The water level in the canals of Venice fell by half a meter compared to the normal state. This was reported on February 20 by the agency Reuters.

Due to the current situation, gondolas, water taxis and emergency boats are unable to travel on some channels.

Usually the city suffers from floods, but now a combination of factors such as lack of rain, high atmospheric pressure and low sea tide has led to a drop in water levels and the almost complete drying of the channels.

It is noted that this may be a harbinger of a drought in northern Italy, which will occur this year. Already, scientists note that not enough snow fell in the Alps this winter, and the region’s largest river, Po, has 61% less water than it should.

Earlier, on January 30, The Independent newspaper wrote that Europe is on the verge of a natural disaster due to severe drought, which prevents the replenishment of groundwater. Acute water shortages were felt in Central Europe as early as the summer months of 2018 and 2019. Since then, there has not been a significant rise in groundwater levels, and they have remained consistently low.

Earlier, in November last year, it was reported that a difficult situation with water supply amid drought and a critical drop in the water level in the rivers is also developing in Syria and Turkey. As a result, thousands of families were forced to leave their homes. Experts believe that in the near future the region is waiting for a humanitarian catastrophe and possible fights for water resources.

In the summer of 2022, an abnormal drought caused a massive water cut in the United States. Water levels in major rivers have fallen to record lows. In particular, a reduction in resource consumption was announced in two states in the west of the country. In August, a drought was declared throughout southwestern England.

According to scientists, the situation is unlikely to change this year. As the British newspaper The Guardian reported on December 20, citing the British Meteorological Service, 2023 could be one of the hottest years on record. This year is expected to rank among the top five or ten hottest, but is unlikely to beat 2016’s record.