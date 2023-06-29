Verification of voters will now be done from door to door in Bihar, final publication of voter list in January

Patna. Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in 2024. In such a situation, the work of verification of voters will start from July 21 in all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar under the voter revision program. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will verify the voters by visiting every house in the state following the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Final publication of voter list in January

During the verification, if any voter has died or has changed his address, then the name of such voter will be removed from the list. After processing all the claims and objections on December 26, the final voter list will be published on January 5, 2024.

Voter list revision work started

The commission has started the work of revision of voter list on the basis of January 1, 2024, before the Lok Sabha elections. The work of the first phase has been started from June 1, which will continue till July 20. During this, the Commission will complete the training of all Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers of the state related to IT and all kinds of guidelines and legal provisions.

Publication of draft voter list in October

In the second phase, from July 21, the BLO will do door-to-door verification of voters. This program will run for one month. After verification of voters, in the next phase, fresh marking of booths, removal of errors in voter list, inclusion of better quality photographs in voter list, it is also to be seen that there is no such photograph in voter list. Which is non-human, after this the work of determining the perimeter of the booth has to be done. After this format 1-8 will be prepared. In the next phase, the draft voter list will be published on October 17.